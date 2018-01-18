With the Time’s Up movement gaining even more momentum, the women of Hollywood have added a branch to focus on the gender pay gap. As a way to combat inequality in the industry, a number of high profile actresses have reportedly brainstormed strategies and tactics to receive the money they deserve. Tracee Ellis Ross, in particular, has boldly come up with an idea to close the pay gap between her and Black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson.

As contract negotiations for Black-ish are underway, the Golden Globes winner is reportedly considering using her starring role as leverage. The star may opt to appear in fewer episodes on the hit comedy show if she is unable to earn a higher salary that reflects her contributions, according The Hollywood Reporter.

The tactic, while courageous, is a risky move, even for the award-winning actress. Some reportedly fear that it could backfire on her. A network source however, told THR that a new deal will most likely increase her compensation, but it will not be equal to Anderson’s, due to the fact that his name has been tied to the series since its conception. Anderson is also an executive producer on the show.

The conversation surrounding equal pay resurged following news that Mark Wahlberg received $1.5 million for his role in All the Money in the World, while his female counterpart, Michelle Williams, was paid $625,000 for her work. Wahlberg has since donated all of his earnings to the Time’s Up movement, according to CNN.

Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in Black-ish in 2017. She was the first black woman to win the award since 1982.