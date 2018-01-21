Tracee Ellis-Ross took to social media Saturday (Jan. 20) to clarify a few things.

During the week, The Hollywood Reporter published a story alleging the 45-year-old Black-ish actress earns considerably less than her male co-star Anthony Anderson. It was also reported if Ross didn’t receive an increase in pay comparable to Anderson, she would make less appearances on the show.

Ross remained silent while the rumors swirled around her salary and her future with the ABC comedy until Saturday evening. In a post on Twitter, Ross said it was “awkward” to have her financial business made public, and she wished the reporter called her to double check what was written before it was published.

“The words and thoughts in the original article that started this public conversation were not mine; there were never any threats. I wish I would’ve been called by the reporter to confirm that,” Ross wrote. “Having had my renegotiation made public was awkward, but I’m grateful for the outpouring of support.”

As talks of Ross earnings less than Anderson took place, news broke that Ellen Pompeo, stars of Grey Anatomy became television’s highest paid actress, while Academy Award winning actress and comic, Mo’nique called for fans to boycott Netflix on account they offered her only $500,000 to do a special.