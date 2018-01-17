Tracy Lynn Garner, Convicted Of Fatal Butt Injections, Dies In Prison

A woman responsible for the death of a Georgia woman getting illegal buttock injections has died.

USA Today affiliate Clarion Ledger reports Tracy Lynn Garner died Sunday (Jan. 14) at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, where she served less than 3.5 years of her life sentence. In 2014, Garner was found guilty of depraved heart murder for the 2012 death of Karima Gordon. Depraved heart murder in the state is considered to be caused by reckless disregard for human life.

At the time of her arrest, fatal butt injections were rampant, with the trials from Philly’s “Black Madam” to Florida native Oneal Ron Morris exposing the grim and deadly practice. According to prosecutors, Gordon was referred to Garner by adult entertainer Pebbelz Da Model, formerly Natasha Stewart. Gordon believed Garner was a doctor, but was fooled by Garner’s scrubs she had from working as a cook in a nursing home.

Initially, authorities identified the Mississippi native as Morris Garner, but it was later confirmed that Garner identified as a woman.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a statement on Monday (Jan. 15) that an autopsy will be conducted on her remains. As of now, The Department of Corrections hasn’t shared any other details behind Garner’s death.

