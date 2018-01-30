Following the release of “18,” Canton, Ohio’s rising hip-hop star, Trippie Redd released the music video for “Hellboy,” a song from his A Love Letter You 2 LP.

The Mamesjao-directed visuals are trippy (pun intended) and packed with futuristic images. With video game-like graphics, Trippie finds himself fighting a demon inside of a warehouse that looks to be somewhere in Asia. It seems as if Mamesjo is fascinated with Asian culture, because Trippie’s video for “18,” directed by Mamesjo, is also embedded with themes of Asian culture.

The young upstart released two projects in 2017. So it’s likely that Trippie will crank it up a notch in 2018.

Watch the video above.