New Music: Trizz And Pomona Drey Slide Through L.A. In New Video For “Myself”

Los Angeles rapper/hustler, Trizz continues to push his latest LP, Ashes N Dust by releasing the new visuals for “Myself” featuring Pomona Drey.

Trizz and Castro, who serve as directors for the visuals, commences the video by cruising through L.A. before parking in an empty parking lot, where Trizz spits heat alongside his comrade, Pomona Drey.

“You niggas sleep if you ain’t heard of me/This shit is heat, I went crazy when I heard the beat/Hella deep and discreet when we lurk the street/Fuck the police/I hit the homies for an emergency,” raps Trizz.

“As much sh*t I’ve been through in my life, I would rather just enjoy it by myself and my homie Pomona Drey understood exactly where I was coming from so his assist on the track was automatic,” Trizz says via e-mail about the banger.

Ashes N Dust was released during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Watch the video above.