Tupac Rape Accuser Details 1993 Sexual Assault Claims

Over 20 years after Tupac’s death, the woman who accused the late rapper of rape and sexual assault has opened up about the case.

In a two-part interview with VladTV, Ayanna Jackson recalled the alleged incident between herself and three affiliates of the rapper. Jackson was 19-years-old at the time when she was invited to the rapper’s room at the Parker Meridien Hotel in New York in 1993. The two had spent time together in the past, where she admitted to having a sexual relationship with him.

But on the night of Nov. 19, Jackson said she was hanging out with the rapper when three men walked into their room. She claimed Shakur wanted her to engage in sexual activity with his friends. “He told me, ‘These are my boys. I like you so much, I decided to share you with them.,” she said. “Because he has his hand in my braids, I can’t physically move around.” Shakur reportedly left the room and Jackson said she was raped by the other men.

“Tupac was lying on the couch,” she said. “In my mind I’m thinking, ‘This motherf***er just raped me, and he’s lying up here like a king acting as if nothing happened.’ So I began crying hysterically and shouting, ‘How could you do this to me? I came here to see you. I can’t believe you did this to me?'” She later confirmed that she didn’t have sex with the rapper that evening, but said she was raped by the rapper. “I knew that Haitian Jack had raped me and it could’ve been Trevor that had sex with me,” she said. “I was raped by Tupac and Charles Fuller never raped me.”

The other men who committed the alleged crime were never charged. Instead, Shakur was charged and his manager Charles Fuller was charged as a witness to the incident. Shakur was also convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and spent nine months in prison.

During the time of the trial, Shakur questioned Jackson’s intentions with the case. “How am I going to force a woman to do something to me that we’ve already done consensually?” he said. “If the case is about me and this girl then we wouldn’t be here. I’m guilty of a lot of things, but I’m not guilty of rape. Just because I don’t want to be with a girl doesn’t mean they can accuse me rape. It’s a crime for that girl to turn this into a rape charge. In the report it says I was in concert, where are those guys? I don’t want to go to jail for something I didn’t do.”

In 2014, an unearthed conversation between Shakur and black nationalist Sanyika “Monster” Shakur surfaced, with Pac questioning Jackson’s intentions once more. On Nov 30, 1994, a day before a verdict was reached in the case, the rapper was shot five times in the now-legendary Quad Studios.

“The girl that did this rape sh*t, she hooked up with the ni**as that shot me,” he told Sanyika. “It was all connected; it was a big plan. I just caught it at the end, and that’s why they shot me.”

