Two Men Flee From NYPD Officer In Times Square, Later Get Caught

Two men fled from New York Police Department officers Grand Theft Auto-style Saturday night (Jan. 13) in their black Mercedes-Benz, but their victory was short lived. The New York Daily News reports police caught 20-year-old Arfhy Santos and 24-year-old William Lopez Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 18) after they tried to jump out of a third-floor window in Harlem as the police were nearing arrest.

NYPD officer Ian Wallace tried to reprimand the car that Saturday night and the Benz whips off with Wallace still in front. Eventually, he fell to the ground and chased the car on foot as another cop joined him.

The #NYPD is looking for the driver of this car that clipped a police officer Saturday in #TimesSquare. Video courtesy @NYCityAlerts https://t.co/vRSvGqzJ84 pic.twitter.com/pG9OO56d1n — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) January 15, 2018

Police told the Daily News although Lopez owns the car, they believe Santos was behind the wheel. It’s not certain whether Lopez was inside during the confrontation.

Both are being held at NYPD’s Midtown South precinct and charges against them are pending.