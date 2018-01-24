Tyga Defends Controversial Album Cover, Calls It “Art”

Tyga became embroiled in a bit of controversy after unveiling the explicit album artwork for his forthcoming album KYOTO. The artwork features a naked woman with tiger-printed skin lying in a provocative position, in front of a background that appears to look like the flag of Japan.

READ: Tyga Says His Time With The Kardashians Made Him Reevaluate His Music

The rapper doesn’t seem to get all the hullabaloo, and spoke to TMZ over what he sees as “art,” “lit” art at that.

“It’s not a flag, it’s a rising sun,” T-Rawww says after being prompted about whether the artwork is disrespectful towards Japan. “The artist [Hajime Sorayama] is Japanese. So, he’s a very well-known Japanese designer so, that’s why I did it with him.”

The interviewer also says that people are calling the artwork “furry porn,” which the B**ch I’m The Sh*t 2 proclaims is false.

“I don’t even know what [furry porn] is,” he laughs. “I love it, it’s a art piece.”

READ: Birdman Reportedly Denies Tyga’s Claim That Cash Money Records Owes Him Millions

What do you think? Sound off in the comments.