In a very strange twist of fate, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has declared his “love” for President Trump during a speech.

This admiration comes after Trump reportedly referred to El Salvador, Haiti, and Africa as “s—hole countries” earlier this month. Although Trump denies making the comments, many U.S. senators who were in the immigration meeting with him have confirmed he did.

“America has got one of the best presidents ever,” said Museveni during the opening of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). “I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly. The Africans need to solve their problems. The Africans are weak.”

Speaking “frankly” has come to be one of Trump’s most well-known traits as he has also tweeted his approval ratings have doubled amongst African Americans (which they have not), called Mexican people “rapists”, and that people traveling from Haiti “all have AIDS”.