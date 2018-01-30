Universal Music Group’s Grammy After-Party Includes Special Tribute To Phife Dawg Led By Erykah Badu
New York provided the perfect setting to Grammy weekend with Universal Music Group aligning some of the biggest names in music and entertainment at the event’s after party.
Presented by American Airlines and Citi on Sunday (Jan. 29) at Spring Studios, the stars enjoyed tunes by Erykah Badu and tasty cocktails by Rémy Martin. Badu was introduced by Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle, as the crowd roared with anticipation.
The singer, who’s showcased her talents on the turntables, combined tunes by Marvin Gaye and Juvenile with ease. Guests like Quincy Jones, Luke James, Jessica Williams, Deray McKesson, Jessie Reyez and Logic jammed out to the mix.
A crowd fave of course was her tribute to the late Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest. The singer played “Can I Kick It” with more folks replying than Chappelle’s honest attempt at the official Grammy show.
In addition to supporting the UMG After Party, The House of Rémy Martin linked with UMG for the label’s showcase featuring Migos, 6LACK, and Best New Artist winner Alessia Cara.
Check out moments from the show and must-have cocktails from Rémy Martin below.
Erykah Badu
Jessica Williams
Quincy Jones
Lisa Loeb
Eve
Dave Chappelle and Trevor Noah
RÉMY XO OLD FASHIONED
Rémy Martin® XO
Angostura Bitters
Brown Sugar
Orange Peel
RÉMY 1738 SIDECAR
Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P
Cointreau®
Honey Syrup (or “Simple Syrup” if honey syrup can’t be sourced)
Fresh Lemon Juice
Ginger
RÉMY V COSMO
Rémy Martin® V Eau-De-Vie De Vin
Cointreau
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Lime Juice
Orange Peel
