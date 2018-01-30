New York provided the perfect setting to Grammy weekend with Universal Music Group aligning some of the biggest names in music and entertainment at the event’s after party.

READ 7 Black And Proud Moments Of Grammy 2018

Presented by American Airlines and Citi on Sunday (Jan. 29) at Spring Studios, the stars enjoyed tunes by Erykah Badu and tasty cocktails by Rémy Martin. Badu was introduced by Grammy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle, as the crowd roared with anticipation.

The singer, who’s showcased her talents on the turntables, combined tunes by Marvin Gaye and Juvenile with ease. Guests like Quincy Jones, Luke James, Jessica Williams, Deray McKesson, Jessie Reyez and Logic jammed out to the mix.

A crowd fave of course was her tribute to the late Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest. The singer played “Can I Kick It” with more folks replying than Chappelle’s honest attempt at the official Grammy show.

In addition to supporting the UMG After Party, The House of Rémy Martin linked with UMG for the label’s showcase featuring Migos, 6LACK, and Best New Artist winner Alessia Cara.

Check out moments from the show and must-have cocktails from Rémy Martin below.

Erykah Badu

CREDIT: Rémy Martin / Johnny Nunez for Getty Images

Jessica Williams

CREDIT: Getty Images

Quincy Jones

CREDIT: Getty Images

Quincy Jones

Lisa Loeb

CREDIT: Rémy Martin / Johnny Nunez for Getty Images

Eve

CREDIT: Rémy Martin / Johnny Nunez for Getty Images

Dave Chappelle and Trevor Noah

CREDIT: Rémy Martin / Johnny Nunez for Getty Images

RÉMY XO OLD FASHIONED

CREDIT: Rémy Martin

Rémy Martin® XO

Angostura Bitters

Brown Sugar

Orange Peel

RÉMY 1738 SIDECAR

Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P

Cointreau®

Honey Syrup (or “Simple Syrup” if honey syrup can’t be sourced)

Fresh Lemon Juice

Ginger

RÉMY V COSMO

CREDIT: Rémy Martin

Rémy Martin® V Eau-De-Vie De Vin

Cointreau

Cranberry Juice

Fresh Lime Juice

Orange Peel

READ Quincy Jones Creating Jazz-Centered Streaming Network, Qwest TV