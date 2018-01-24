Larry Nassar, the disgraced former doctor who sexually abused and assaulted over 160 young gymnasts during medical treatments, was sentenced to 175 years in prison for his crimes today (Jan. 24).

Judge Rosemarie Aquilinia was merciless in her sentencing, stating that it was “[her] honor and privilege” to send him to prison for the rest of his life. She opened the floor to gymnasts who have been assaulted by Nassar throughout the trial, and was incredibly sympathetic to their pain.

“I just signed your death warrant,” she proclaimed. “You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again…everywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable.”

"I just signed your death warrant." Watch Judge Rosemarie Aquilinia hand down her sentence to Larry Nassar.

According to The New York Times, Aquilinia read excerpts of a six-page letter Nassar wrote and gave to the court last week. In the letter, he wrote “the patients that are now speaking out were the same ones that praised me and came back over and over,” as well as “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” The judge threw the letter to the side.

The look that Judge Aquilina gave Larry Nassar after he gave a 6 page letter to her to read, she just tosses it to one side 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aLA9UsnFQ3 — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) January 24, 2018

Nassar’s sentence comes in addition to an already 60 year sentence for a separate child pornography conviction. Several gymnasts have spoken out against Nassar for sexually assaulting them, such as Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney.