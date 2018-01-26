Vic Mensa Releases His Version Of “Diplomatic Immunity (Freestyle)”

Vic Mensa has been known to spit more than a few enchanting freestyles. Coming off the music visuals for “We Could Be Free,” the Chicago rapper decided to hop on Drake’s new “Diplomatic Immunity” beat.

The “U Mad” rapper flaunts his lyrical muscle in this new freestyle by name dropping Joe Budden. It’s believed that the 6 God even took shots at Budden on the original version. Mensa also touched on Budden’s beef with Consequence and his previous domestic violence allegations.

Here’s a plot twist though. Yesterday, Mensa announced in an Instagram post–which has been deleted–that “Diplomatic Immunity” was not a Joe Budden diss.

“Shoutout Joe Budden,” he says. “Don’t misunderstand me. That was not a Joe Budden diss.”

Stream “Diplomatic Immunity (Remix)” below.

