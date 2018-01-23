Vince Staples Announces Collaboration With Converse

Joining the likes of many rappers before him, Vince Staples is the latest to hop in on the shoewear game. The rapper has announced an upcoming three-piece capsule collection with Converse, set to drop on Jan. 25.

The collab will feature remakes of two of the most classic Chuck Taylor silhouettes: the Chuck 70 Hi and the Chuck 70 Ox. Staples’ version of the shoes will come with orange accents, and are set to feature graphics from his 2017 album Big Fish Theory, as well as an aquarium print on the inside.

The colorway, and corresponding prints, are a nod to the rapper’s LP, which features a goldfish on its cover art. The partnership also comes with a hoodie with the “SEA” acronym on the back, a reference to Staples’ Section Eight Arthouse radio show.

