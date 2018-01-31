If the tiki torches of Charlottesville weren’t enough, the commotion of this commonwealth seems to be spreading to other campuses, as police arrested a Virginia Tech freshman who attempted to buy 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

According to Virgina’s WDBJ, Yunsong Zhao, a 19-year-old student from China, was arrested Monday (Jan. 29) following a week-long investigation that began when Zhao bought a 30-round rifle magazine and a semiautomatic rifle in less than five days. And while in many cases, Virginia law permits these purchases, Zhao’s status as a student on visa makes them illegal thus raising the hairs of authorities.

The arrest of the undecided business major stirs memories of April 2007, where Virginia Tech student, Cho Seung-hui, shot and killed 32 people on the campus before taking his own life. Because of this, many accused the university of down-playing the investigation surrounding Zhao as the school did not warn students of the potential threat posted.

“At no time … did police believe there was any threat to our community,” Virginia Tech said via an online statement. “Nor is there one now.”

Yet even though the university is confident of their students’ safety, with his motives unknown paired with new court documents detailing that he planned to buy a bulletproof vest to accompany his guns and modified police car, one can assume there is still an uneasy feeling surrounding the Virginia Tech campus.