Wale blessed R&B fans with a remix of SZA’s platinum-certified “The Weekend” on Thursday. Longtime collaborators J. Cole and the “Ambition” artist were spotted in the studio together early Friday morning (Jan.12) after Wale posted and then swiftly deleted a video teasing new music with Cole by his side on the mixing boards.

Jermaine checked Folarin late in 2016 on “False Prophets” without name-dropping him on the track’s second verse, rapping, “He want the fame, the acclaim, the respect that’s been had/ By all the legends, so every time I see him, he stressing/ Talkin’ ’bout, ni**as don’t f**k with him, this sh*t is depressing/ And I know he so bitter he can’t see his own blessings.”

The D.C. native quickly responded to the subtle jabs with “Groundhog Day”: “I know since I got my deal and shit got real/ I ain’t been the easiest n—a to deal with/ I’m heavily flawed!/ But far from a false prophet.”

The “Black Grammys” artists were spotted together soon after the tracks were released at a basketball game to show there was no rift between the talented duo.

Wale’s original post to his Instagram Stories with Cole was originally captioned, “Workin on new vibes.. wit Cole” before being taken down. Check out the clip of the “Winter Schemes” artists together in the studio below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.