For the past 24 hours, the Internet has been relentlessly roasting Kim Kardashian over her nude photos and traditional cornrows style, which the reality star called “Boderek braids.” Many critics have called Kim out for cultural appropriation on social media. And while that may be true, Wendy Williams has some other thoughts. The controversial talk-show host blasted Kim during her latest broadcast, labeling her “desperate.”

READ: Wendy Williams Says She’s Sick Of The #MeToo Movement

Following the uproar surrounding Kim’s nude, bathroom photo, Williams suggested that Kim was pulling the stunt for attention. “Kim, you know what? It’s clear that Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and feeble conversation,” she said, dragging Kanye into the discussion. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you are desperate, desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Williams also questioned Kim’s true motives. “It’s not even about the mother thing. Forget the mother thing. You’re a mother. A lot of people would say she’s a mother. It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” she added. “It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing … It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore. We saw full boob … Sure she has a beautiful body, but so what?”

READ: Wendy Williams Had Some Harsh Words For Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

As previously reported, Williams wasn’t the only one upset. Other people hopped on Twitter, where they shared their frustrations with Kim’s photo. Even so, it didn’t seem to bother the Kardashian. She put up another photo shortly after, saying she did not give a f**k. So, it looks like that’s that.