Wendy Williams Says She’s Sick Of The #MeToo Movement

Many men in the entertainment industry are continuing to get called out regarding sexual assault and misconduct allegations. While it doesn’t look like the #MeToo movement is losing any steam, talk show host Wendy Williams appears to wish it would.

The outspoken N.J. native said on her “Hot Topics” segment that she was “sick” of the movement, which began gaining traction in October after multiple women accused film executive Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

“I’m sick of this #MeToo movement,” she said. “I love that people are speaking up for the first time and coming out and everything, but now it’s got…I look at all men like you’re a #MeToo, all of ‘em, all of ‘em, which is not fair.” Her audience was silent during her spiel.

She also referenced the movement during the show when discussing a movement to have R. Kelly removed from the music industry.

“See there’s so many people that are like, ‘He didn’t do it,’ or whatever,” she continued. “The #MeToo movement hasn’t affected R. Kelly, because R. Kelly, he wasn’t a #MeToo. Aaliyah voluntarily married him when she was 15 years old. And her parents voluntarily let her do it, when she was 15 years old. And that little girl that I saw with my own eyeballs that he urinated on and he had his way with, was there at his house, she let it go down.”

“The multiple allegations of R. Kelly holding women in his own home, where are their parents?” she asked. “This is a whole different thing, it has nothing to do with #MeToo. R. Kelly is just a very very sick man.”

The R. Kelly comments can be found around the 4:30 mark, while her comments regarding #MeToo can be found at 15:30.