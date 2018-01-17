We$tside Parlé made a name for himself in the streets with his gruff voice, smooth hooks and gritty wordplay records. Within the last year, the Bronx rapper delivered a grip of mixtape bangers from “Off The Bench Pt. II” to his drug-induced joints like his “Hennessy & Drugs” freestyle over 2 Chainz’s “Good Drank.” Last week, Parlé dropped off his first single of the year “Tech Inna Freeze Cup,” and wasted no time in following up with the video.

The HighBridge native gives us a close-up of what a typical night with his crew is like. In the DMF Films production, we follow Parlé while he posts up on his block, shoots his shot with shorty from around the way, and scores in a major way — all while holding a cup of his favorite purple concoction.

Watch We$tside Parlé in his “Tech Inna Freeze Cup” video below.