It seems that the pillars of white privilege will prevail for former University of Hartford student Brianna Brochu, as its reported she will evade hate crime charges after contaminating her former roommate’s belongs with her body fluids.

Despite a now-deleted Instagram post where 18-year old, Brianna R. Brochu bragged about using obscenely trifling methods to rid her dorm of a fellow, black, University of Hartford student – Chennel Rowe – describing Rowe as a “Jamaican Barbie,” State Attorney, Gail Hardy, still believes that there isn’t enough evidence to charge Brochu with a hate crime.

The original push for Brochu to be tried for hate crimes came in late October after Rowe took to Facebook live detailing how she fell ill several times due actions described in Brochu’s incriminating Instagram as “1 1/2 month of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotion and rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush in places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more.”

Yet in a statement to AP, Hardy ignores the incriminating post stating “we don’t have evidence to support that the conduct that Brianna Brochu engaged in was committed to intimidate or harass Miss Rowe because of her perceived race or ethnicity.”

And if the overlooking of a confession that rivals the end of First 48 wasn’t enough, it was reported by The Hartford Courant on Tuesday (Jan. 30), Brochu was allowed to apply for a probation program that would ease her criminal record.