The remains of a 25-year-old woman who disappeared were found by Mexican authorities Monday (Jan.23) dismembered on top of her ex-husband’s stove.

Magdalena Aguilar Romero was last seen Jan. 13 when she told relatives she was going to pick up her children from her ex-husband’s home. Romero’s ex-husband Cesar Gomez Arciniega is now in police custody.

READ Man Receives 30 Year Sentence For Raping And Killing Teen On Her Way To Church

“It is presumed that she was cooked,” State Security Spokesman Roberto Alvarez said.

Police said Romero’s legs and arms were found inside a pot on top of the stove, while her already cooked pelvis was found inside a bag near the stove. The rest of the victim’s body was later discovered in a nearby refrigerator.

READ A Brooklyn Mom Receives A 16 Year Sentence For Killing Her Newborn Son

According to Fox News, local authorities are investigating Arciniega for “femicide,” which is the murder of a woman when the motive is directly related to her gender. In a December 2017, a report released by the Mexican government and the UN Women agency, the murders of women in the region increased drastically over the last 10 years following a decline over the last two decades.