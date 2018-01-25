SHOWTIME will be premiering a brand new hip-hop documentary by acclaimed writer, filmmaker, and hip-hop scholar Sacha Jenkins this month entitled Word is Bond. The film will explore the importance of rhymes and lyricism in hip-hop while highlighting the genre’s most talented emcees.

READ: Snoop Dogg To Release Gospel Album “Bible of Love”

This short and gritty trailer shows moments from rap’s greatest lyricists like Rakim, Nas, Styles P to contemporary gods such as Pusha T and Rhymefest who passionately proclaims “Rap is like the Bible, G!”.

READ: JAY-Z Reportedly Says No To Performing At 2018 Grammys

Other emcees and musicians will be highlighted in the film, including Rapsody, J. Cole, Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples, Jadakiss, and more. Word Is Bond will air on SHOWTIME on Friday, Feb. 16 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.