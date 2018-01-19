A day that was supposed to celebrate the life of A$AP Mob cohort A$AP Yams took an abrupt turn Thursday (Jan. 18). A backstage incident caused the third annual Yams Day celebration in the Bronx to end early, according to reports.

The New York Daily News writes that chairs and the perceived sound of gunshots rang out inside the New York Expo Center, causing many to flee. The NYPD confirmed, however, that there were no guns fired.

YAMS DAY ends early after huge fight breaks out backstage. pic.twitter.com/AbZrFuHQUJ — 4TP Hip Hop (@4thePeople___) January 19, 2018

“Everybody started running, and then it calmed down and there was a little pause, but then you could hear chairs being thrown again and I heard that gunshot sound again, so I was headed for the door,” said attendee Anthony Bell. Another report says that A$AP Rocky observed the fight, and responded by saying “Y’all f**kin this up. This supposed to be Yams Day” into the microphone.

Rumors on social media swirled that event performer 6ix9ine was embroiled in the drama that caused the concert’s premature end. However, he took to Instagram Live to dispel the rumors.

“I’m perfectly fine. That had nothing to do with me,” he said. “It was a charity event, you know what I’m saying, for Yams’ family. That had nothing to do with me…I wasn’t in no fight.”

Despite the chaos, the event was certainly a celebration to remember. Performances by A$AP Mob, Lil Yachty, PnB Rock, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Playboi Carti and more kept the crowd entertained.

“[Yams] represent all the weirdos, all the burnt-out muthaf**kas, all the druggies, all the little ni**as that don’t know what they want to be tomorrow but they know they something,” said A$AP Rocky to the crowd. “Culture is beyond boundaries and colors and all that other sh*t. It’s beyond ethnicity and nationality. Inspiration is inspiration.”

