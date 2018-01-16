Young Thug took a break from hanging out with fellow Atlanta superstar Future and released some new music on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday (Jan. 15). The Atlanta rapper paid homage to the civil rights leader with the aptly titled new record “MLK,” which features a few of Thug’s frequent collaborators, Trouble and Shad da God.

READ: Foster Kids Stage Robbery In Future & Young Thug’s “All Da Smoke” Video

The song begins on full-speed, with booming trap 808s, machine gun fast hi-hats, and a spray of mellow background keyboards. Thugger carefreely flows with his elastic voice over the track. “I was havin’ a dream/ I was whippin’ a Rolls Royce/ And I bought everything I want/ Turned to Martin Luther King overnight,” he raps on the chorus, which mentions King a few times before the track turns into more of a street life chronicle.

Check out “MLK” below.

This Story was first posted to Billboard.