Zoey Dollaz loves his women friends, but there’s one thing that always gets in the way of his romantic relationships — and we’re not talking about another lady here. When it’s time for the Miami rapper to settle down, the money gets in the way every time.

Teaming up with his big homie Lil’ Wayne, Zoey rehashes his ode to dollar signs for the expensive “Mula (Remix).” Listen to the new track below.