If there’s anyone that knows how to put major points on the board, it’s Tauheed Epps aka 2 Chainz. After a long year of seducing pretty girls with trap music and executing an exciting tour from a golden wheelchair, the former half of Playaz Circle has nothing left to prove to prove in Hip-hop no matter what his haters have to say. Weeks after his “Chloraseptic” verse infected the masses, 2 Chainz gifts his fans with an unexpected EP.

The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It consists of four outstanding records produced by seasoned beatmakers like Cassius Jay, Streetrunner, The Hit Cartel and more. 2 Chainz delivers gratifying singles like “Lamborghini Truck (Atlanta Sh*t),” in which he reflects on his early days of hustling in the A. He also serves up his usual trap bangers like “OK Bitch,” “Land of the Freaks,” and “Proud” which features Offset and YG.

The EP goes hard, but its sole purpose is to hold us down for what he has coming up next. Although he hasn’t officially confirmed the follow-up to Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, he’s been dropping hints on his social media. Recently, 2 Chainz confirmed that he’s working on something new with Lil Wayne, which might possibly be ColleGrove 2. Then, when a Twitter follower said he wasn’t slick hours after his EP dropped, he simply agreed.

Stream 2 Chainz surprise EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It below.