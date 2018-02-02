It’s been a good year for 2 Chainz thus far. After appearing on the Black Panther soundtrack and dropping a fire EP, Tity Boi remains above the game by announcing the title of his fifth studio album in a place where an entire city’s population can see it. Before hitting the court for the inaugural Hip-Hop All-Star Game over the weekend, Tit released a video on all of his social media platforms that shows him unleashing a customized blimp with the album’s name ‘Rap Or Go To The League’ into the sky over Los Angeles.

“With the height of racial tensions across America I felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community,” 2 Chainz said on his social media platforms. “This album not only touches on those who did succeed through entertainment but those who didn’t. My fifth solo studio album and project that shows continued growth, success, and motivation, which is playing a role in the shift of the trap paradigm.”

The official follow-up project to Pretty Girls Like Trap Music doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but it seems like Tauheed is setting us up for another grand body of work. The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after releasing his warm-up EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It, which features YG, Offset, and Street Runner.

Check out 2 Chainz’s announcement video below.