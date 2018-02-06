6lack Has No Problem “Cutting Ties”

Some of us really do enjoy being alone. It seems as if R&B singer, 6lack loves his space also. Today (Feb. 13), the newly-minted father of a baby girl released a new record about ending a relationship titled, “Cutting Ties.”

Over hypnotic production, the Atlanta native croons about needing his alone time and still learning valuable life lessons.

“This world is new to me, I do not know it,” he sings. “My pride never wanted you to know this/Sometimes I just wanna be alone/And either way I gotta go/When it comes to cutting ties, girl, I’m like a pro,” sings 6lack.

6lack released his critically acclaimed debut album, Free 6lack in 2016. Proving that his pen has more fire to it, the former battle rapper recently released other bangers such as “That Far,” “First F**k” featuring Jheno Aiko, “One Way” featuring T-Pain and “Grab the Wheel” featuring Timbaland.

During an interview with Interview, 6LACK discussed the birth of his daughter.

“I have more clarity. I feel like that translates to my real life, too, not just my music. I feel obligated to be clearer and tackle things straight on instead of pushing them to the side for later on,” said 6lack.

Stream “Cutting Ties” below.