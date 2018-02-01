A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Chases The Woman Of His Dreams In New Video For “Somebody” (Video)

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is enjoying the success of his debut album, The Bigger Artist, thanks to his Kodak Black-assisted record, “Drowning” finding a spot on ‘Billboard’s Hot 100′ charts. This week, the Highbridge MC looks to top the success of “Drowning” by releasing brand new visuals for “Somebody” featuring his partner-in-rhyme, Don Q.

READ: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Remembers Being Betrayed On “My Day One”

In the Gerard Victor-directed clip, The Bronx native finds himself chasing a woman who steals his heart. Once he finally catches the woman of his dreams, police raid the raid the spot.

READ: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Doing Back To School Giveaway In Hometown

DJ Mustard, who produced this club banger, also makes a guest appearance.

Watch the video above.