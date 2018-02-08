A South Carolina Woman Gouged Both Her Eyes Out

A South Carolina woman was near a local church when witnesses say she used her hands to rip out her eyes. The 19-year-old was flown to a hospital in a stretcher after several people tried to subdue her, according to news station WYFF.

Elizabeth Hoitt worked inside South Main Chapel and Mercy Center and heard people screaming for her to call 911 because a woman gouged out her eye.

“It was across the street, and I could see blood, and could hear her screaming, and I realized something was wrong. I immediately called 911 and it almost felt like the 911 dispatcher didn’t even believe me. That’s how crazy it was,” Hoitt said.

Once Anderson County deputies and medical crews arriving on the scene, witness told the news station the woman ripped out the other eye and held them both in her hands, fighting off anyone that tried to draw close.

According to Rev Terry Mitchel said the woman also intentionally hurt herself on railroad tracks near the chapel. The woman is in stable condition and on a respirator in the intensive care unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital.