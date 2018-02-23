With representation increasing in cinema, AMC theatres has partnered with the non-profit, Color of Change, for an initiative that will give underprivileged children the chance to experience Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time. The adequately named “Give A Child The Universe” movement, which begins today (Feb. 23), was made with hopes that crowdsourcing and philanthropy will provide kids the opportunity to watch the film on its release date, March 9, at their local AMC’s matinee time.

This is similar to the “#BlackPantherChallenge” that was launched by New York-based philanthropist Frederick Joseph, which raised over $4,000 for kids to indulge in the Wakanda wonderland. And while this will be especially beneficial for those in economic-need, Color of Change and AMC will connect with community-based organizations to distribute their tickets to children of all backgrounds in hopes that they will be able to experience the cross-cultural tale told by A Wrinkle in Time.

“The Wrinkle in Time story is one that children from all backgrounds and walks of life can identify with and draw inspiration from,” AMC Vice President Of Special Content, Nikkole Denson-Randolph told Deadline. “We are thrilled to celebrate this film in a meaningful way, through the vision of Ava DuVernay and in partnership with Color of Change.”

Color Of Change spoke to the impact Ava DuVernay and her movies have had on people of color. “From Selma to now A Wrinkle In Time, Ava DuVernay has set out to change the rules in Hollywood for people of color and women,” a statement from Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color Of Change, explained. “By casting a black teenage actress Storm Reid as the heroine at the center of this story, the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world.”

This important representation paired with the efforts done by both DuVernay and Give A Child The Universe gives the feeling that A Wrinkle In Time will be a catalyst for creatives for years to come.