A Wrinkle In Time is the blockbuster film to hit theaters. And in preparation for the film’s release, director Ava DuVernay recently revealed the tracklist for the soundtrack, featuring a number of familiar faces in hip-hop and pop.

The Wrinkle In Time soundtrack, which is produced by DuVernay, features a handful of popular female artists, including Demi Lovato, Kehlani, Sia, and Chloe x Halle. It was also recently reported that Sade would be creating her first single in 7 years for the soundtrack, entitled, “Flowers of the Universe.” DJ Khaled will also make an appearance on the album.

DuVernay shared what it was like working with Sade, Khaled, and other artists on the soundtrack in a recent press release. “My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film,” DuVernay said of her experience. “I truly loved working with DJ Khaled who jumped into this project with open arms and an open heart, along with the great Demi Lovato. Sia, Kehlani and Chloe x Halle beautifully embraced the visuals of the film to create distinct songs that expand and elevate Meg’s heroic journey.”

A Wrinkle In Time is a live-action movie adaptation of the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeline L’Engle. The story follows protagonist, Meg Murry (played by Storm Reid) on her search for her father (Chris Pine), whom is lost in another dimension of time. During her voyage, she runs into a number of magical characters. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling also star in the film.

A Wrinkle In Time and its soundtrack will be available on Mar. 9. Check out the complete 22-track list below.

1. Flower of the Universe (No I.D. Remix) Performed by Sade

2. I Believe Performed by DJ Khaled Featuring Demi Lovato

3. Magic Performed by Sia

4. Let Me Live Performed by Kehlani

5. Warrior Performed by Chloe x Halle

6. Park Bench People Performed by Freestyle Fellowship

7. Flower of the Universe Performed by Sade Score by Ramin Djawadi

8. A Wrinkle in Time

9. Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which

10. Darkness Across the Universe

11. Touch the Stars

12. Happy Medium

13. Camazotz

14. Home

15. Uriel

16. Is This a Dream?

17. Forgive Me

18. Be a Warrior

19. Tap Into Your Mind

20. Tesseract

21. Sorry I’m Late

22. The Universe Is Within All of Us