As All-Star Weekend pops off in Los Angeles, A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and 21 Savage team up for a little mic wizardry with their new collaboration “Cocky.” The song, which was produced by London On Da Track, is exactly what the title sounds like. The A$AP Mob boss, La Flare, and the “Rockstar” join forces to brag about all the millions stacked up in their bank accounts, their lavish lifestyle, and, of course, their endless supply of beautiful women.

The braggadocio record serves as the first glimpse into the original soundtrack for the upcoming film Uncle Drew. Last year, <a href=”http://www.espn.com/sportsnation/story/_/id/20591789/cast-revealed-upcoming-uncle-drew-movie” target=”_blank”>ESPN reported the official cast for the film: LilRel Howery (“Get Out”) Nick Kroll (“The League”) and Erica Ash (“Survivor’s Remorse”). For the unfamiliar, “Uncle Drew” aka Kyrie Irving made his grand debut a few years ago in a series of Sprite commercials. Now, with the 50th anniversary of New York City’s Rucker Park quickly approaching, Uncle Drew is out to punish any and all challengers on the court, and crush the last of their hoop dreams.

The movie is slated to hit theaters June 29th. Listen to the first single off the film’s soundtrack below.