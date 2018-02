The original singers of the year’s five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live on the Oscar stage.

Academy Awards producers said Friday (Feb. 23) that supporting actress nominee Mary J. Blige, Common, Andra Day, Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel, Natalia Lafourcade, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens will perform during the March 4 ceremony.

Blige will sing “Mighty River” from Mudbound, for which she is also nominated for supporting actress. Oscar-winner Common and Day will perform “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall. Bernal, Miguel and Lafourcade will sing “Remember Me” from Coco.

Settle is singing The Greatest Showman track “This is Me,” and Stevens will perform “Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name.

