Amariyanna Copeny, known to the world as Little Miss Flint, isn’t slowing down her efforts to inspire her community.

The ten-year-old is raising money for children in Flint, MI to see Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time, in hopes of inspiring other children to dream big. The film features a set of strong, female leads and a lot of fantasy. DuVernay has said many times that she hopes for the film to be a light in the dark and restore a sense of wonder at a time where it’s easy to feel like only the worse is to come.

Copeny is a part of that light. The tiny activist explained the importance of the film and its heroic representation of young black girls. “Not often do you see a black girl as the star of a movie, let alone the one who saves the world,” she said on her GoFundMe page. “I want little girls to be able to watch this movie and be able to see themselves and the potential that they can ‘save the world’ as well.”

CREDIT: GoFundMe

“This cast is packed with smart strong women and it is important for young girls to see these images represented in all forms of media, especially on the big screen. A little girl that looks like me is saving the universe, that’s not something we see every day (even though it should be).”

The young girl with an unwavering will to give back is a representation of the continuity in ideas like those behind the direction of A Wrinkle in Time.

Copeny also took to Twitter to announce her political aspirations. “I want to be President when I grow up,” she wrote. “But until then I will fight for #FlintKids.” There wasn’t a single objection.

My name is Mari. Im 10 years old. In April I will have been living through the #FlintWaterCrisis for 4 years, I've been fighting for almost as long. I want to be President when I grow up. But until then I will fight for #FlintKids pic.twitter.com/6LSKbxJP9t — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) February 24, 2018

Copeny recently raised almost $16,000 for local children to see Black Panther, a film that recently shattered blockbuster expectations.

While her dreams for President are on hold right now, you can donate to her latest initiative here. Copeny is already $4,000 away from her $10,000 goal.

READ: Little Miss Flint Raises $16,000 For ‘Black Panther’ Screening