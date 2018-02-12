British-Liberian artist Lina Iris Viktor has launched a lawsuit against Black Panther for having her artwork used without consent in Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s florid “All The Stars” visual, according to The New York Times. The report states that Black Panther representatives contacted Viktor to have her work showcased in the film’s promotional items multiple times.

Even though Viktor declined Marvel’s offers, artwork eerily similar to her “Constellations” series is featured around the three-minute mark of the “All The Stars” visual for almost 20 seconds. Christopher Robinson, Viktor’s lawyer, contacted Top Dawg Entertainment’s Anthony Tiffith on Saturday (Feb. 10) regarding the alleged copyright infringement.

Lina told The New York Times, “It’s an ethical issue, because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story. And at the same time they’re stealing from African artists.”

Kendrick publicly thanked every artist involved with Black Panther The Album in a heartfelt message posted to Twitter on Sunday (Feb. 11), “Black Panther. Respect to all the artist/producers that allowed me to execute a sound for the soundtrack. The concept of producing and composing a project other than my own has always been ideal,” Lamar reflected. “I appreciate the experience love ones. Continue to be great.”

Take a look at the three-minute mark of the video below to view the potential copyright violation at hand. Billboard has reached out to Kendrick’s reps for comment.

