Aminé paid a visit to the LA Leakers, and like they always do, Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk put him to the test.

After the interview, they pulled up Clipse’s “Momma I’m So Sorry” instrumental from their 2006 album Hell Hath No Fury. Without hesitation, Aminé lets the bar fly over the addictive Neptunes-produced track.

Watch the freestyle below.