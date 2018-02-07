2018 seems to be on par to be one heck of a year for entertainment. Multi-hyphenate musician Anderson .Paak announced that he will be returning with more mystifying music sometime this year. In an interview with Triple J, the Aftermath artist revealed that this band, The Free Nationals, will return this year with an album that, according to the group’s guitarist, Jose Rios, should be out in “the next couple of months.”

And if this wasn’t enough, Anderson .Paak fed our greed by encouraging the group to reveal the album’s potential features. After making magic with “Dang!,” .Paak and The Free Nationals may have employed the talents of Mac Miller for their new project as well as possibly gaining verses from T.I., Kali Uchis, and Daniel Caesar.

When asked if the world would receive another solo project, .Paak disclosed that his upcoming album is in the mixing stages. “(Dr. Dre) had a heavy role in this new album that’s almost done as well. Just going through the mixing phase,” .Paak told the publication, before stopping short of giving a release date.

All of this follows Anderson’s role in the ensuing Black Panther mania. .Paak is one of the artists featured on Kendrick’s Black Panther: The Album, a rare project that he also shed light on. “We were in South Africa, we had literally just got off the plane and I got a text from Kendrick, he was like ‘I hear you on the song I don’t hear nobody else on it.’ I just got to South Africa, ‘I’ll try my best to get it done’ So we just booked a studio that night and I recorded it and sent it back – he loved it. Couple weeks later it was on the soundtrack,” Anderson recounted.

With .Paak’s generous gift of gab, excitement is added to the follow up to his critically-acclaimed project, Malibu, and the features accumulated combined with his placement on Black Panther: The Album, shows music’s respect for the talents of Anderson .Paak.