Technology gets stranger and at times, more dangerous by the day. Apple has announced an investigation after a man’s AirPods exploded during his routine workout.

The incident happened earlier this week when Jason Colon was working out at a local LA Fitness club in St. Petersburg, Fla. Colon told WFLA he was jamming out to a dance mix when white smoke started to billow out from the right pod’s chassis. Startled by the smoke, Colon removed the headphones and placed them on a bench to get help. When he returned, he noticed the right AirPod “blew up,” with some pieces left on the floor.

“It’s the craziest thing I ever went through,” Colon said. “It was already popped. I didn’t see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried. You can see flame damage.” Colon said he isn’t sure why the AirPod exploded, but believes it may have something to do with the device’s battery. Apple Insider explains Colon’s take on the incident aligns with a thermal runaway situation. Since the heat as nowhere to go after battery failure, it effects the parts around the device, causing it to overheat and possibly rupture or crack. Similar incidents happened to users of Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones in 2016.

A spokesperson told the outlet the company will look into the matter and speak to Colon as well. Meanwhile, Colon is happy he noticed the smoke when he did. “I don’t know what would’ve happened to my ear but I’m sure since it hangs down, [my] ear lobe could’ve been burnt,” he said.

