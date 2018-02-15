This is the third time Michelle Myers has gone to bed with a splitting headache and woken up with a foreign accent.

The Arizona woman and former Texas beauty queen spoke with FOX 8 and said the first time it happened, she met with a mental health official just so they could rule out she wasn’t making the whole thing up.

“They send in the psychiatrist at the hospital and make sure you’re not a loon,” Myers said.

After realizing she isn’t crazy or attention seeking doctors diagnosed Myers with foreign accent syndrome. The rare condition usually follows a stroke, a neurological damage or some other underlying health issue.

After enduring blinding headaches, Myers says she’s woken up with an Irish, and Australian accent. Myers also recalled being a little girl and telling her mother her bones ached. As she got older, she learned she had Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. It causes bruises and painful joints and from what doctors can deduce, this is what turned her British this third time.

Despite her syndrome, Myers remains upbeat with the help of her seven kids and listening to the music she enjoys. She does however wonder if her voice will ever change. According to reports from the University of Texas at Dallas, foreign accent syndrome usually affects those who speak multiple languages.