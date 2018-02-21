Alaina Petty, Martin Duque and Peter Wang, victims of the Parkland shooting, were honored with medals of heroism from the Army.

A spokesman for Army Cadet Command confirmed with the Army Times Tuesday (Feb. 20) the teens will receive the JROTC Heroism Medals this week. Petty, Duque and Wang all shared a love for the military as they each served as members of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The teens, along with 14 others, died at the hands of gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Wang, 15, was buried in his uniform and the JROTC Heroism Medal per his family’s request, Lt. Col. Christopher Belcher, spokesman for Army Cadet Command told reporters. Another medal was given to his family as a keepsake. The teen died in his uniform as he held the door for students escaping the gunfire on Feb. 14. He was also posthumously admitted to West Point Military’s class of 2025. Wang’s family said the teen had dreams of attending the New York academy.

“West Point has given posthumous offers of admissions in very rare instances for those candidates or potential candidates whose actions exemplified the tenets of duty, honor and country,” the academy posted to their Facebook account.

The family of Alaina Petty, 14, was given a medal on Monday (Feb. 20) and Duque’s family will receive his medal at his memorial this weekend.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott sent the Florida National Guard to attend the funeral services for the fallen cadets. This was after a White House petition for Wang to receive a full-honors military burial received more than 164,000 signatures.

I’ve directed the @FLGuard to honor the three fallen JROTC members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. @FLGuard members will be attending funeral services and paying respect to these JROTC members, their families and loved ones. https://t.co/0w8Lnuh5ro — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 20, 2018

