A$AP Twelvyy Is The “Coziest” In This Animated Video

A$AP Twelvyy revisits A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy to release the music visuals for “Coziest” featuring Zack.

Directed by Pablozapa, the visual is a trippy, and animated shotgun ride through the creative world of 12vyy.

“I ain’t no joke, (yeah)/I ain’t half steppin’ (hey)/Gotta keep it ‘way (hey)/Why you asking questions (say)/You an adolescent (yeah)/I’m a bigger homie (yeah)

Keep the trigger homie (yeah)/Keep the figure homie (yeah)/Feel like Jason Figgis (hey)/All the crazy niggas (hey)/Goin’ crazy brazy (hey),” raps Twelvyy.

The Bronx native released his debut album, 12, last August. Before the album’s release, the Mob member spoke to VIBE about his journey through the rap game.

“Last Year Being Broke gave me a platform and also an organization to bring young entrepreneurs, artists, musicians and everything [together]. With them, they empowered me, and then I got to empower my brand — it’s really like an ‘each one, teach one situation’” said Twelvyy during a VIBE.com interview. “I wouldn’t be here today without LYBB, so thank you. It’s the LYBB mentality, it’s like ‘I ain’t broke, but I ain’t rich.’ I know there’s some people out here that are fronting like they rich, and they probably aren’t doing better than me.”

Watch the video above.