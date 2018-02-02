What happens when a bunch of kids find out they’re going to see Black Panther? A lot of dabbing and hitting the folks.

The children of The Ron Clark Academy, a non-profit middle school in Atlanta, were surprised by Ron Clark, teacher and founder of the academy, on Friday (Feb. 2) with news they were going to go see the movie on its Feb. 16 premiere date.

READ: #BlackPantherChallenge Inspires Nationwide Initiative For Kids To Watch ‘Black Panther’

Shortly after, the school posted the children’s adorable reaction to social media as they broke into dance to celebrate. In the post, the school says the children will start off their day with cultural classes, African dancers, historical lessons and then go to see the film.

What a way to start off Black History Month!

Check out the video of the little tots below.