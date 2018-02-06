Police in Georgia have arrested two men in connection with the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old boy last week. The first suspect, Kevin Walker, is a 46-year-old HIV-positive man accused of approaching the boy “from behind” and then dragging him back to a friend’s apartment in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven.

Walker’s friend who lives in the apartment, had no involvement in the crime, and was not home at the time.

“Once inside, detectives believe that the child was held against his will and raped by the two men.” Brandon Gurley, a Brookhaven Police Department spokesman said, per the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Walker was arrested Friday (Feb. 2) on charges of aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person, kidnapping, cruelty to children causing excessive or physical or mental pain, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and possession of methamphetamine.

A second suspect, Kelvin Armstrong, of Atlanta was arrested Monday (Feb. 5) for aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy with force against persons will, and first-degree cruelty to children causing excessive physical or mental pain.

Armstrong’s arrest followed an “intense investigation over the weekend” that led DeKalb Sheriff’s Fugitive’s Unit to locations in Atlanta,” DeKalb County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said according to the AJC report.

Walker and Armstrong are currently being held at the Dekalb County Jail.

