A 41-year-old Atlanta woman faces 14 counts of first-degree arson after burning down her home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Adrienne Satterly was going through a divorce and lost ownership of the house to her ex. As a result, the County Deputy Fire Commissioner Jay Florence said Satterly used whatever was nearby and started a fire.

“She stacked a pile of mattresses in the kitchen area of her home on Rosemont Court,” Florence said. “We believe she lit them on fire. She put not only herself but her neighbors and first responders in jeopardy.”

After setting her home on fire at about 3:25 AM EST, Satterly reportedly walked to a nearby Walmart with her two cats and called 911. Firefighters on the scene say Satterly’s revenge-fueled actions destroyed four other homes and harmed 16 in the area which suffered varying degrees of smoke damage.

Along with arson charges, Satterly also faces three counts of aggravated animal cruelty as some of her neighbors pets were killed in the fire.

“I lost my two dogs, which is the hardest thing because material things can be replaced. But my dogs are my … that breaks my heart,” Auzula Godfrey said.

Another resident Shemiah Hedgebath, said she was startled in the middle of the night by a loud noise and described the flames as something from a horror film.

“I heard like a big boom,” Hedgebeth said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is this big boom, what is this big boom?’ When I came out, this whole side was just up in flames.”

Satterly is being held without bail at Paulding County Jail, and faces 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each count of arson charges.