Red Bull Records partnered with 88rising, a hybrid management, record label, video production and marketing company, for the release of singer August 08’s upcoming debut project. His heart-rendering album Father is on the way, but he starts off the string of releases with a new single dubbed “Funeral.”

On the track, he opens old wounds and suppressed emotions while tussling with mortality and pleading for honesty in the moment over synths, distorted hi-hats and futuristic frequencies. The crooner spent much of his childhood fatherless on the grittier side of Los Angeles. August resurrects his buried emotions and uses his pain as inspiration.

Through his lyrics, he searches to understand the perspective of his 11-year-old self, his mother and his father. In a brutally honest way, “Funeral” acts as his last attempt at communication and closure.

Listen to “Funeral” below.