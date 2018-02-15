August Greene (Common, Robert Glasper & Karriem Riggins) Channel Their Inner “Black Kennedy”

New rap group August Greene, which includes Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, won an Emmy for the their song “Letter to the Free,” from Ava DuVernay’s documentary 13th. Today (Feb. 15), the trio returns with new soulful single dubbed, “Black Kennedy.”

This song follows “Optimistic” featuring Brandy, and finds the jazz-influenced group shelling out food for the brain.

“If I was a Kennedy, I’d be a black Kennedy/Black car, Black tux, this is black symmetry/Raised in the Chi, though my family from Tennessee,” raps Common.

He continues:

“Let the Sun grow/I roll through the jungle on the humble/I got compassion from my mother, streets from my uncle/One code of honor is to move with no drama/Know thyself, know getting money, know karma/Hold respect like a charm I got from my momma,” raps the Chicago native.

In related Common news, after winning his Emmy for “Letter to the Free,” Common became the first rapper to ever win an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar.

August Greene’s debut self-titled album will be released on March 9th.

Listen to the song below.

