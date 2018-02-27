Ava DuVernay is determined to expand narratives told in Hollywood and A Wrinkle In Time could be the spark that ignites that change. For the wold premiere of the novel-turned-movie, celebrities like Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross, Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin, Janelle Monae and Yara Shahidi slayed the red carpet.

Walking the red carpet at Los Angeles’ El Captian Theater, the ladies as well as actors like Winston Duke (Black Panther), and Anthony Anderson (black-ish) owned the carpet with divine looks, bold colors and floral patterns.

Adapted by the 1962 children’s fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle, A Wrinkle In Time is already making history as DuVernay becomes the first African-American woman to direct a live-action film with a budget of more than $100 million, according to Los Angeles Times.

“This is a happy movie in dark times,” she told Variety in a red carpet interview. “It’s a movie for kids, and if you still have a kid in you, it could be for you too. It’s not for cynics. It’s just to kind of open up and be free while you watch it, and particularly for girls who never see themselves at the center of the story like this.”

Celebration of the movie has become the muse of inspiration for men, women and young girls. AMC and other young girls across the country are raising money to give underprivileged kids the chance to see the movie.

The film hits theaters everywhere March 9.

Until then, check out who owned the red carpet below.

