Television could be the next genre for Ava DuVernay to conquer. According to the Hollywood Reporter, CBS added four new dramas to its roster Friday (Feb. 2), including Red Line, a forthcoming pilot from DuVernay and Supergirl producer Greg Berlanti.

DuVernay is best-known for projects like Selma, which recreates the historic 1964 march for voting rights, and the Netflix documentary 13th detailing racial oppression in the justice system. With Red Line, the revered director looks to move along the same lines of socially conscious content.

Red Line chronicles the aftermath of a white Chicago cop who “mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor.” The series looks at the scenario from the perspective of three families linked to the case.

Sarah Schechter, whose credits include Black Lightening, Supergirl and Riverdale, will executive produce Red Line along with DuVernay and Beltani. The show’s script will be pinned by Erica Weiss and Caitlin Parrish, both of whom will co-executive produce.

In addition to forthcoming television projects, DuVernay’s latest directorial feat, A Wrinkle in Time, debuts in theaters on March 9.

