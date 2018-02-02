The Curry’s are expanding the family! Ayesha and Steph Curry will welcome their third child sometime later this year, the 28-year-old CoverGirl ambassador announced on Instagram Friday (Feb. 2).

The NBA wife kept her baby reveal pretty simple by wearing a “preggers” T-shirt alongside the caption, “Hey how did this happen?”

“Curry party of 5,” Ayesha wrote adding, “Feeling very blessed.”

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are already parents to two adorable daughters: 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.

Congrats on the new baby!

