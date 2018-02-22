Azealia Banks Posts ‘Fantasea II: The Second Wave’ Tracklist

Following her ubiquitous 2012 debut mixtape, Fantasea, Azealia Banks is blessing fans with a second installment of the project titled, Fantasea II: The Second Wave. The Harlem native took to Facebook to share its tracklist, The Fader reports, which features the likes of Busta Rhymes, Jamie Hince of The Kills, and Mel B of the Spice Girls.

According to the 26-year-old artist, Fantasea II will also host a slew of surprises. In an interview with XXL, Banks shared names of the creatives she’s been in the studio with, including one person she met in an Uber.

“I’ve worked a bunch with this house duo from L.A. called NEWBODY, they’re really cool,” she said. “I did some more Lone records, of course. I worked with this cat Aiden from California. Random story, I met this cat driving a freaking Uber. I got in an Uber and he was playing something and I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, who the f**k is this?’ And I was with my friend, and we were just saying earlier how I need new beats. I meet this kid in an Uber, and we spend two weeks together and do a record with NEWBODY and made a couple other songs, which were really cool, but it’s a crazy story.”

It’s worth noting Banks has been on a winning streak lately after she signed a million dollar record deal with Entertainment One. “I’m now officially signed to E1 Entertainment!! I HAVE A HOME AGAIN… I’m crying. The industry left me out on the street like a stray dog and now I have a shelter again,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Check out the tracklist for Fantasea II: The Second Wave below.